Two killed in fresh attack in Plateau

After months of respite, apprehension gripped the people of Riyom local government area of Plateau State as two young men were ambushed and shot dead on Sunday by gunmen rampaging the area.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday at about 8:00 pm along Hoss-Rim road in the local government while the two persons identified as Joseph Davou and Jerry Bitrus were returning from a send forth prayer for one the pastors in Rim community.

A source in the community disclosed that the gunmen who had laid siege on the road opened fire at two of them on a motorcycle, killing them instantly while other road users scampered for safety to avoid being killed.

The father of one of the deceased Davou Dantyang disclosed that his 28-year-old son, Joseph Davou, and his 32-year-old friend, Jerry Bitrus, on their motorcycle when the gunmen shot at them.

He said: “Though I was not at the scene, those who were within the vicinity of the incident when it happened told me that the two them were on a motorcycle returning from an event when there were sporadic gunshots along Rim to Hoss road. The two of them were gunned down and died instantly.

“But what surprised me was that those at the scene said patrol vehicle belonging to Operation Safe Haven was on the road when the incident happened but the military men did not stop to attend to my son and his friend.”

Dantyang, therefore, appealed to both the government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act, adding that most communities in the interior parts of Riyom local government were under siege of notorious gunmen terrorising the inhabitants on a daily basis.

Attempts by Nigerian Tribune to confirm the attack from State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ubah proved abortive as he could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Coordinator Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria ECCVN ECCVN Barrister Dalyop Solomon called on the security agencies to investigate the incident and bring those behind the attack in the area to book.

