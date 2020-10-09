Two doctors kidnapped in two days in Kogi

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
strike, doctors, NGF, NARD doctors, Osun, strike

TWO medical doctors working in Kogi State have been kidnapped by gunmen.

The kidnapped doctors were identified as Dr Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal Hospital, Ankpa and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital, Anyigba.

The first was kidnapped at Ankpa on the 6th of October, while the latter was kidnapped from his hospital in Anyigba on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

It was however gathered that their whereabouts are still unknown.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State Chapter has confirmed the incident to Tribune Online on Friday.

In a communique jointly signed by the NMA chairman, Dr Oyiguh Simeon Omakoji and Secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju after an emergency State Executive Council meeting held at its secretariat in Lokoja reads in part:

“Arising from an emergency State Executive Council meeting of the NMA Kogi held at its secretariat in Lokoja on 9th October 2020 to discuss the matter of the kidnap of two of her doctors at two different locations in the state, the association observed that the kidnappers are in touch with the families of the doctors and the kidnappers are demanding ransom.

“The meeting resolved to use this medium to appeal to the Kogi State Government to work with the security agencies, families of the doctors and mediate to help secure the release of the doctors as a matter of urgency.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, William Aya said he would avail Tribune Online with needed information after he gets in touch with the divisional police officers in Ankpa and Anyigba areas of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Edo 2020: APP, AA sue Obaseki, INEC over exclusion, call for fresh election

Latest News

We’ll protect university autonomy with our blood ―ASUU

Latest News

Lagos govt to police: Halt incessant harassment of Nigerians by some of your men

Latest News

Anglican Archbishop, Fape, calls for caution over implementation of CAMA Act

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More