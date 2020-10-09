Two doctors kidnapped in two days in Kogi

TWO medical doctors working in Kogi State have been kidnapped by gunmen.

The kidnapped doctors were identified as Dr Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal Hospital, Ankpa and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital, Anyigba.

The first was kidnapped at Ankpa on the 6th of October, while the latter was kidnapped from his hospital in Anyigba on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

It was however gathered that their whereabouts are still unknown.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State Chapter has confirmed the incident to Tribune Online on Friday.

In a communique jointly signed by the NMA chairman, Dr Oyiguh Simeon Omakoji and Secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju after an emergency State Executive Council meeting held at its secretariat in Lokoja reads in part:

“Arising from an emergency State Executive Council meeting of the NMA Kogi held at its secretariat in Lokoja on 9th October 2020 to discuss the matter of the kidnap of two of her doctors at two different locations in the state, the association observed that the kidnappers are in touch with the families of the doctors and the kidnappers are demanding ransom.

“The meeting resolved to use this medium to appeal to the Kogi State Government to work with the security agencies, families of the doctors and mediate to help secure the release of the doctors as a matter of urgency.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, William Aya said he would avail Tribune Online with needed information after he gets in touch with the divisional police officers in Ankpa and Anyigba areas of the state.

