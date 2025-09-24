Metro

Two dead, six abducted in Kwara bandit attacks

Biola Azeez
Map of Kwara state, Police kill kidnapper, Kwara emerges best in RAAMP, We'll partner security agencies, Gunmen kidnap five persons, Man allegedly dies, Family donates textbooks to SCGGS students abandoned constituency projects in Kwara, Offa foundation presents bursary Former Kwara speaker others form new group 2024 Kwarabuild Tech conference, indigent students in Kwara, 18-year-old leads gang, Coalition organises workshops in Kwara Offa youths canvass credible leader, Offa bank robbery: Group opposes call to revisit court judgement, Six schools qualify for final stage of 2024 KWIRS tax club quiz competition, 3 of 16,354 Bournemouth’s Ogunleye targets Nigeria call-up Inbox Olaniyan Kayode 3:03 PM (15 minutes ago) to me, Olaniyan Bournemouth’s Ogunleye targets Nigeria call-up Olawale Olaniyan Bournemouth youngster, Malachi Ogunleye, has shown his readiness to play for Nigeria. Ogunleye has decided to represent Nigeria ahead of England, which is he is also eligible to represent through his parents. . Having gained more experience this year playing regularly for Bournemouth’s U-18 side, he has now committed his future to Nigeria. Ogunleye is one of the longest-serving members of the club’s academy, having first signed for the Cherries when he was 11 years old. The midfielder is now expected to challenge for a place in Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be hosted by South Africa. Speaking from his based, Ogunleye said: “I’m eager to play for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles in next year's AFCON U-20 in South Africa. “I know I have the ability and experience to feature for the country at the tournament. I will be glad if I have the opportunity to play for Nigeria even though I can also play for England, but the green and white colour is my favourite.” The Flying Eagles successfully defended their crown at the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Lome, Togo last month. Head coach, Aliyu Zubairu, said this week he would give foreign-based players the opportunity to stake their claim for a place in the team., Group, stakeholders cry out over spate of kidnapping in Pampo, other Kwara communities, Winners emerge in Kwara Qur'an recitation competition, kidnapped wedding guests, killers of retired Controller of Works, Kwara youths urged to shun divisive politics, Engage us for state activities, Kwara event planners beg govt, Kwara JNC demands release of 2023 promotion letters for workers, Suspected kidnappers abduct three in Kwara

‎The Kwara state Police command has confirmed the death of two persons, including a policeman and the abduction of six people by armed bandits, who reportedly launched coordinated attacks on Motokun and Agboro communities in the Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday.

‎It was also gathered that six persons who sustained gunshot injuries during the attack at Motokun, including one female victim, later died at the hospital.

The state Police command, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, also confirmed that the assailants subsequently moved to Agboro community, “where they targeted a private company.

“In the course of the attack, one police officer gallantly lost his life in active service, while properties within the facility was also vandalised.

‎”The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo has deployed tactical teams in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security stakeholders to restore order and ensure the safe rescue of abducted victims.

“Patrols and surveillance operations have been intensified in the axis, and residents are assured of the command’s unwavering commitment to their safety.

‎The command commiserates with the families of those affected by this tragic incident and urges members of the public to remain calm and security-conscious, while promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation”.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article APC aspirant, Engr Kayode Ojo Ekiti guber: I’m confident of picking APC ticket — Kayode Ojo
Next Article Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Ogun PSN advocates stronger roles for pharmacists in healthcare

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×