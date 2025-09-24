Two dead, six abducted in Kwara bandit attacks

‎The Kwara state Police command has confirmed the death of two persons, including a policeman and the abduction of six people by armed bandits, who reportedly launched coordinated attacks on Motokun and Agboro communities in the Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday.

‎

‎It was also gathered that six persons who sustained gunshot injuries during the attack at Motokun, including one female victim, later died at the hospital.

The state Police command, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, also confirmed that the assailants subsequently moved to Agboro community, “where they targeted a private company.

“In the course of the attack, one police officer gallantly lost his life in active service, while properties within the facility was also vandalised.

‎”The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo has deployed tactical teams in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security stakeholders to restore order and ensure the safe rescue of abducted victims.

“Patrols and surveillance operations have been intensified in the axis, and residents are assured of the command’s unwavering commitment to their safety.

‎

‎The command commiserates with the families of those affected by this tragic incident and urges members of the public to remain calm and security-conscious, while promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation”.

‎

