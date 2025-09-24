Latest NewsPolitics

Ekiti guber: I’m confident of picking APC ticket — Kayode Ojo

Taiwo Amodu
APC aspirant, Engr Kayode Ojo

An aspirant for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, Engineer Kayode Ojo, has said he would defeat the incumbent Governor, Abayomi Oyebanji, and other aspirants at the primary to be held next month.

Kayode Ojo made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing journalists shortly after meeting with the seven-man screening team led by Honourable Tunji Olawuyi.

Checks revealed that he had been asked questions by the panel on several petitions before them.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said he was not bothered by the petitions, which he noted were part of the intrigues in politics.

He described the screening panel as fair-minded party chieftains.

He said, “Generally, the screening went well. The committee recognises the fact that I’m a senior member of the party, a core party man and an unrepentant loyalist of Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our dear father. All that is recognised.

“However, as you know, like every battle, there will be people who want to take undue advantage. They have submitted several petitions against me here, which I have to respond to officially. And that will be done, of course, later. But there’s no cause for alarm.

“They’re just raising dust where there’s no dust. We’re all good, and all will be well by the grace of God. We’re going to deliver Ekiti for Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.We’re in this race to win, and we’re winning by God’s grace.”

He said he has no reservations about any of the modes of primary to be adopted by the APC National Working Committee for the emergence of its candidate in Ekiti ahead of next year’s election.

“Whichever mode (primary) the party decides, that’s what we will follow. I’m a core party man. I stand with the party. And this election, you see, is a defining moment in the history of Ekiti state and the re-election of our daddy, our baba, President Bola Tinubu. If the party agrees for a consensus, I know that I will be the consensus candidate.

