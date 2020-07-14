Two male adults lost their lives while one was injured on Tuesday morning, in a car accident that occurred near Christopher University, Ibafo area, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The accident, according to the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, happened when a Mitsubishi Lancer marked AJW 465 AA loaded with Pepper rammed into a moving truck at about 7.44 am.
The driver of the truck was said to have run away according to an eyewitness, while the driver of the Mitsubishi and one other passenger on board lost their lives.
The remains of the dead have been evacuated and taken to a private morgue in Sagamu, while an injured person was moved to a hospital for medical attention.
He said, “The cause of the accident cannot be immediately ascertained for now, because the only person that could have given a lead in that regards is the injured victim whose case is critical because he can neither talk nor make any gesture that can give a lead.
But we suspect it could be as a result of brake failure and loss of control due to overspeeding.”
Adebiyi said the accident vehicle had been taken off the road for a free flow of traffic.
