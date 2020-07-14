JUST IN: Okowa, wife, daughter test negative for coronavirus

Latest News
By Tribune Online
OKowa, coronavirus, tested positive, Okwa tested negative, full story

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa announced on Tuesday that he, his wife and daughter have tested negative for coronavirus

Recall that governor Okowa and family were said to have tested positive in late June.

Governor Okowa tweeted with his handle @IAOkowa, ”My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.”

”I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all, ” Okowa added.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story

The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environment groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Tambuwal signs 20bn contract for construction of flyover bridge, others

Latest News

Ladoja knocks RUWASSA boss on rigs purchase

Latest News

N70.495bn contract scam: NDDC officials, contractors indicted will be banned from…

Latest News

NDDC stalls Senate panel investigation on alleged sacked staffers

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More