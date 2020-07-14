Tambuwal signs 20bn contract for construction of flyover bridge, others

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Monday signed a contract agreement for the execution of over N20 billion construction projects across the state.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Governor revealed the state government made a down payment of over N6.2 billion, being 30% of the total amount, to the contractors handling the projects.

The statement said the companies with which the contracts agreement were signed and also received the 30% mobilization are: CCECC, which will construct two flyovers at Runjin Sambo and Rijiyar Dorowa areas; AFDIN, which will handle the dualization of Tashar Illela Road, and Calder Construction Company scheduled to construct Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH).

Others include K&E billed to dualize Maituta Road, Solid Stone that will dualize Waziri Abbas Road; as well as SSTC that will construct the Premier Hospital to be located at Sabon Birni.

In his remarks, the representative of the state Governor, the Attorney General of the state, Barrister Suleman Usman (SAN) said the signing of the agreement signifies the commitment and determination of the present administration to executive various developmental projects in the state.

He said the projects when completed will boost the economic development of the state and ease traffic congestion in the state capital.

The governor thanked the ministries handling the projects for their commitment to making the signing agreement a reality.

He charged the contractors to ensure effective supervision of the projects and ensure their completion according to specification.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, the CEO of CCECC, Mr Eric Shen thanked the Sokoto state government for finding them worthy to execute the projects.

He assured of the timely completion of the projects stressing that they would be of high quality.

