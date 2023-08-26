Titilayo Adenuga is a project manager, a sustainability enthusiast, an educator, and the author of the children’s book ‘I Am Mindful’. She is also a social activist passionate about the Be Kind To Humankind (BK2HK), an annual event globally celebrated every 25 – 31 August. In this interview by Kingsley Alumona, she speaks about her book, the BK2HK week, and how Nigerians can be kinder.

You are a project manager, a sustainability enthusiast, a writer, and an educator. How did all this begin?

It all started with a spark and a passion that ignited a journey filled with learning, evolving and discovery. My story weaves together threads of education, a love for planning, a deep connection with nature, and a heart that yearns to share knowledge. My first degree in education from the University of Lagos laid the foundation for everything that followed. By embracing the intersections of our passions and embracing the opportunities that arise, we can craft a narrative that is uniquely our own — a narrative that holds the power to inspire and drive meaningful change.

You are passionate about the annual Be Kind To Humankind (BK2HK) week coming up between 25 – 31 of this month. What inspired your interest in the BK2HK week?

The fact that it is a global commitment and effort to remind us to be kind, and the goal to teach young children about kindness and empathy is what caught my interest. This resonates deeply with my children’s book, ‘I Am Mindful’ and my ongoing “The Kindness Culture” book drive project in partnership with The Pollination Project. I hope that more people, particularly schools, would be aware of this important week and actively engage children to participate in it as we do other globally recognised days.

On a personal level, the BK2HK week holds a special place in my heart due to the experiences and convictions that have shaped my understanding of the significance of kindness. I have been fortunate to witness acts of kindness that have not only brightened individual moments but have also had a ripple effect, radiating positivity and touching lives far beyond the initial gesture.

What inspired you to write ‘I am Mindful’?

‘I Am Mindful’ is a children’s picture book that weaves kindness, empathy, compassion, respect, and boundaries into a simple yet, captivating story. It’s not just a book — it’s a hug, a smile, and a nudge in the right direction.





However, I realised that there are not many resources that focus on helping and equipping boys with tools to navigate a world built on empathy and understanding, just like we do for girls. Boys are mostly taught to “be a man.” They are told crying or showing vulnerability or emotion is a weakness. But those are false teachings. They are humans and have emotions too.

That was what sparked the idea of creating the main character, Zikora, as a boy. I also wanted to emphasise how crucial fathers are in this journey. They have incredible powers to shape their children’s characters and emotions, and I wanted to celebrate that.

In what ways does The Pollination Project support The Kindness Culture book drive project?

The Pollination Project is an organisation that is committed to supporting selfless grassroots volunteerism for a kinder and more compassionate world. The Kindness Culture project is a book drive sponsored by the Pollination Project micro-grant programme. The project was supported to share ‘I Am Mindful’ with 100 young readers within Lagos and Abuja. Just like Zikora’s journey in the book, we want to encourage children to embrace kindness, empathy and compassion.

How would you recommend that the BK2HK week should be celebrated for maximum impact and benefit to Nigerians?

The significance of the BK2HK week is in its ability to inspire a collective shift towards a more compassionate, interconnected and harmonious society. It serves as a reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a profound impact on individuals, communities, and the world at large.

In the context of Nigeria, celebrating the week holds immense potential to address various societal challenges and promote positive change. By embracing BK2HK, Nigerians can harness the transformative power of kindness to bridge these gaps and foster a stronger sense of unity, empathy, and mutual support.

Nigerians can observe this week in simple ways like being considerate while driving, lending a hand, teaching children the significance of these virtues, spreading more awareness about the week across various media platforms, and being kind to ourselves and others.

What message do you want children to take home from this year’s theme of the BK2HK?

Every year, the BK2HK is generally themed ‘The week of generosity’. The festival started with a simple concept that we should strive to enhance the lives of those around us. Similarly, at the core of “I Am Mindful” is the idea that kindness and generosity go hand in hand.

The goal of the BK2HK week is to teach people, particularly children, how to be better and more caring individuals. I want children to take away the powerful message that being generous isn’t just something we do once in a while — it’s a way of life, a way of being mindful of the world and the people around us.

On a scale of 10, how would you rate the kindness of an average Nigerian?

I would say seven. Generally, Nigerians are kind and accommodating people. We are self-motivated and happy people. Although the harsh situation of the economy might make individuals more self-absorbed, we are naturally and culturally wired to be our ‘brother’s keeper’.

Nonetheless, ingraining the virtues of kindness in both individuals and society in Nigeria starts with nurturing a culture of empathy and understanding from a young age through our education system, homes, communities, the media, and technology. When I look at the world around us, I’m reminded that change often begins with the small, everyday choices we make.

Ingraining the virtues of kindness in Nigeria involves a multi-faceted approach that engages everyone. It’s about recognising that each of us has the power to make a difference, one small act of kindness at a time.

If you were the president of Nigeria, how would you ensure that the majority of Nigerians are kind and compassionate?

If the environment were more conducive and enabling for success, people will be more generous and tolerant. One country I find very fascinating is Bhutan. It is often cited for its Gross National Happiness Index. The Bhutanese government integrated values of compassion and community into its policies — hence, contributing to a society that values human connections and the well-being of all its citizens.

As a president, I would emulate this to integrate a comprehensive value-based education into the national curriculum which will further increase the kindness quotient of Nigeria. By infusing schools with programmes that teach empathy, conflict resolution, and the importance of kindness, we would be equipping the next generation with essential life skills that extend far beyond academics.

Additionally, implementing policies that support work-life balance, mental health, and well-being would be great. When people feel supported and valued, they are more likely to extend that kindness to others. Through education, policies, technology, and a collective commitment to fostering empathy and compassion, we would be able to create an environment where kindness is not only encouraged but celebrated and ingrained in the fabric of Nigerian society.

Where do you see your writing, advocacy, and humanitarian endeavours in five years?

In five years, I envision all of these endeavours as a whirlwind of growth, impact, and fun — a testament to the exciting journey I’m on. I picture that my writing has evolved into a collection of books for children and probably teenagers; my advocacy in all the areas I hold dear to heart — particularly education and environment — has sparked meaningful conversations far and wide; and my humanitarian efforts have led to tangible positive changes in the lives of those I strive to support.

How do you manage the stress associated with your career?

My stress management playbook is a concoction of self-talk, prayer, meditation, humour, me-time, my support network, and dance moves that have me all set and grounded to navigate the exciting rollercoaster of every endeavour I plan to take on. Most importantly, I go where God leads me.

What advice do you have for young women aspiring to achieve the feats you have achieved?

If you think I’ve achieved some impressive feats, I’d say, I’m just scratching the surface of what’s possible. However, I have the whole universe at my fingertips by the grace of God.

To all the young women with stars in their eyes and dreams in their hearts, you’re standing on the brink of something incredible. Never underestimate the power of a solid pep talk. You will face obstacles, but remember that every detour is a scenic route to your destination. Don’t be afraid to dip your toes in various waters — you might discover a hidden talent you knew never existed. Seek out mentors and solid connections like you’re hunting for treasure. Lastly, don’t forget to cherish the journey. The path you take is just as important as the destination.

Laugh a lot. It’s like a secret weapon that defies stress and brings sunshine on cloudy days.

