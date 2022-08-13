Tuface’s management debunks pregnancy rumour

The management of Iconic Nigerian hip-hop artiste Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as Tuface (2baba) has described the rumour making rounds on the internet that the artiste impregnated a banker as false and malicious.

Following the African Queen singer’s public apology to his wife and family for causing them embarrassment, a rumour has been going viral that the artiste has impregnated a certain banker.

Debunking the claim, Tuface’s manager, Efe Omorogbe, on behalf of the artiste’s record label, Now Muzik, cleared the air on the alleged pregnancy rumour.

In a statement titled “2BABA: PREGNANCY REPORT IS FAKE NEWS” and posted on Efe Omorogbe Instagram account, the management maintained that the reason behind the 2face apology post was not because he has impregnated anyone and urged the media and members of the public to disregard the purported pregnancy rumour.

The statement read: “It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of the public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago”.

“We would like to put it on record that the “why” is exactly what was explicitly spelt out in the same post – the pressure of almost a quarter of century of superstardom and a wish to focus on making music without the burden of high expectations of a role model.”

“Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.”

“Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for @official2baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation.”

