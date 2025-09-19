Truck accident causes gridlock in Ibadan

A serious road accident occurred earlier today at Odo Ona, along the busy Apata Road in Ibadan, involving a truck and a private car.
The incident has caused heavy traffic gridlock, particularly for motorists heading towards the Mokola axis.
Eyewitnesses reported that the crash, which occurred during peak hours, brought vehicular movement to a near standstill. Emergency services are currently at the scene, managing the situation and working to clear the road.
As of the time of this report, no fatalities have been recorded, though the extent of property damage is yet to be confirmed.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and remain patient as authorities work to restore normal traffic flow.
More updates will follow.
