Bauchi: Police arrest housewife for burning sister-in-law’s private parts over alleged witchcraft

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a housewife, Zuwair Hassan, of Magama-Gumau in Toro LGA, for allegedly inflicting burn injuries on the private parts of her 10-year-old sister-in-law over suspicion of witchcraft.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, “On 11th September 2025 at about 0030hrs, one Yahuza Usman, aged 37, of Magama-Gumau, Toro LGA, Bauchi State, reported at the Toro Area Command that his 10-year-old sister, name withheld, of the same address, was mercilessly and forcefully punished with a hot metal spoon inserted into her private part by a woman suspected to be his brother’s wife, one Zuwaira Hassan.”

He added, “Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives was drafted to the scene. They evacuated the victim to the General Hospital, Toro, for immediate medical attention, while the suspects were subsequently arrested.”

During interrogation, the principal suspect, Zuwaira Hassan, confessed that on 8th September 2025 at about 2300hrs, while conversing with her two children and the victim, the victim disclosed that “the living room would collapse and suggested that they should move to another room.”

He further narrated, “Her two children later disclosed that they had been dreaming about the victim in a bad mood. For that reason, the following morning, the suspect took the victim to a native doctor, one Fatima Abdullahi, a traditional herbalist.”

The herbalist allegedly disclosed that the victim was a witch and provided the suspect with traditional medicine for “witch protection.”

Subsequently, the suspect put a metal spoon into the fire and directed her two sons, Umar Ibrahim and Abubakar Ibrahim, to tie the victim’s hands and legs. She then inserted the hot spoon into the victim’s private part as punishment, claiming she was instructed to do so by the native doctor. The herbalist was also arrested.

Upon interrogation, the herbalist admitted that she received the suspect and the victim at her matrimonial home, where the suspect requested medicine for witch protection, alleging the victim was a witch.

The herbalist said the suspect told her that her children had been having bad dreams about the victim. She requested ₦150,000 for the medicine, but the suspect bargained and paid ₦40,000 for medicine meant for bathing and body fumigation.

On 2nd September 2025, the herbalist was arrested for her suspected involvement in the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation, assuring that justice will be served for the victim.

Investigations are ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to a competent court of jurisdiction.

The Bauchi State Police Command urged parents and guardians to exercise caution when seeking remedies for their sick children. It emphasised that not all options are genuine and advised seeking professional medical help to ensure children’s safety.

In a separate case, the Command received a petition from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management against Ibrahim, the CEO of Hamdala Special Medicine Store, located in Yelwa, Bauchi metropolis, for alleged negligence and degrading treatment.

The petition stated: “Our office received a complaint against Ibrahim, also known as Degree, who operates a pharmaceutical store in Yelwa. A 15-year-old female patient, Maryam Magaji, residing in Yelwa Lebura, Bauchi, experienced health issues and was taken to the store for medical treatment. She was administered an injection for malaria, which caused significant bodily harm. She was later evacuated to a hospital, where medical professionals confirmed her injuries were a direct result of the injection.”

Upon receipt of the petition, the Command promptly arrested the suspect.

During interrogation, the suspect was identified as Ibrahim Hassan Mamman, a 27-year-old resident of Isa Yuguda Guest House in Bauchi, who voluntarily confessed.

He recounted that on 1st July 2025, a friend accompanied his sister, Maryam Magaji Garba, to his medicine store. Her sibling expressed concerns about symptoms of malaria and typhoid. The suspect prescribed artemether tablets, but the victim’s brother insisted on an injection.

Consequently, the suspect administered an 80mg intramuscular injection for three consecutive days. Two weeks later, the victim’s brother reported abnormal changes at the injection site. The suspect assured him it would resolve, but the condition worsened, leading to her admission at Bayara Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lacked the qualifications to practice as a healthcare professional, being neither a doctor nor a licensed pharmacist.

Further investigations confirmed that he willfully administered the injections despite lacking the knowledge to diagnose or treat such conditions.

A search of the suspect’s pharmacy uncovered expired medications, including:

Children’s Tuxil (Fidson Healthcare Plc), expired in August 2024

Tuxil Suspension (Tuyil Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), expiring 17th May 2025

Several other drugs nearing expiry

The Commissioner of Police directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover all details behind the act.

The investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged in court.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE