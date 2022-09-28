Ahead of COP27, national conference on climate change holds in Abuja

Frontline community activists, local and international civil society groups, development experts and government representatives will converge in Abuja on September 29 and 30, 2022 for the National Conference on Climate Change, COP27 and Beyond, organised by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA).

According to a statement made available to Tribune Online, signed by Philip Jakpor, Director of Programmes of CAPPA, the conference comes a month away from the climate conference scheduled for Egypt in November.

It will also draw on the expertise of participants who will interrogate Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions and Nigeria’s Climate Change Act 2021 and build consensus on the need for adequate climate financing for the implementation of adaptation and mitigation plans in Nigeria and Africa.

The statement added that the conference is intended to enrich the existing pool of information and resources needed to upscale inclusive climate change programming in Nigeria and, by extension, Africa.

Jakpor explained that the discussions will be robust as the conference participants are drawn from the diverse spectrum that is relevant to articulating a common climate change agenda for COP 27 with emphasis on just energy transition.

A special guest at the conference is Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo while the keynote address on ‘Nigeria, COP27 and The Quest for Real Solutions’ will be delivered by Dr Nnimmo Bassey, former chair of Friends of the Earth International, and current Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF).

The panel session will include topics such as Highlights of Nigeria’s Climate Response Policy Environment, Nigeria 2021 NDC, the Facts and the Fallouts, Pushing Back Fossil Fuels and False Solutions: Pathway to a Just Transition for Africa, Ukraine, Russia War and Renewed Scramble for Oil in Africa, and Unmasking Carbon Politics and Carbon Economy, among others. Civil society participants will also issue a communique at the end of the conference.