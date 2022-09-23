Troops nab two collaborators of terrorist financiers at point of collecting N14m ransom in bank —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, said that its troops arrested two suspected collaborators of terrorists’ financiers in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

It explained that the suspects were arrested by the troops of Operations Hadarim Daji on the premises of Access Bank, PZ branch, Zaria while trying to withdraw the sum of N14 million ransom deposited into the account of one Alhaji Abubakar, a suspected terrorist financier.

Director Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. Musa Danmadami made the revelation while updating Defence Correspondents on the successes of military operations with other security forces across the various theatres of operations in the six geo-political zones of the country in September this year.

The DDMO also revealed that during the period under review, the troops of Operation HADIN KAI theatre of operation in the North-east killed two key Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida (A Qaid) at Parisu and Sheruri general area in Sambisa forest.

He explained that the gallant troops also neutralized 36 terrorists, rescued 130 civilians and arrested 46 suspected terrorists as well as 12 suspected Boko Haram logistic suppliers.

According to him, items recovered by the troops during the period include 21 AK47 rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 RPG bombs, 25 Dane guns, four unexplosive ordinance stores, two bandoliers, 10 solar panels, 23 bicycles, 10 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 19 cell phones, 28 torch lights, bags of assorted grains, 122 rustled sheep, and the sum of N203,125.00.

Major-General Danmadami added that a total of 368 suspected terrorists and their families comprising of 53 adult males, 116 adult females and 214 children surrendered to troops at different locations in the theatre.

He said all recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action, while surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.

Speaking further, Danmadami said the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI on September 13, 2022, conducted an air interdiction operation at an identified terrorist hideout in Dutse Babare in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state led to the neutralisation of a terrorist leader identified as Ibrahim Dangawo and other members of his gang.

According to him, “similar operation was carried out at Gidan Guga in Faskari Local Government Area also in Katsina state, at an identified terrorist enclave. The airstrike led to the neutralisation of a terrorist kingpin known as Babaru who has been on the wanted list of security agents.”

He added that the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP in the South-South while petroleum products valued at approximately N537,090,102.12 were seized from oil thieves

He explained that the discoveries were recorded between 8 and 22 September 2022 as troops of Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE theatre of operation continued to sustain offensive actions against oil thieves and economic saboteurs through its kinetic operations towards denying the criminal elements freedom of action to create a conducive environment for economic activities in the Joint Operation Area to thrive.

He added that many items were recovered, including 17 wooden boats, 103 storage tanks, 94 ovens and 58 dugout pits.

According to him, “Troops also recovered 10 trucks, one generator, one tanker, two vehicles, eight pumping machines, arrested 17 pipeline vandals while a total of 7,805 barrels of crude oil and 2,613 barrels of Automotive Gas Oil were recovered.

“In addition, a total of N134,670,255.72 of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and N402,419,846.04 were denied the oil thieves”.

He further announced that troops in conjunction with other security agents have sustained the offensive and raid operation against the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminal activities and other criminal elements in the zone.