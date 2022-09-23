Federal College of Education Technical holds maiden matriculation December

Federal College of Education Technical, Isu, has set aside December for its maiden matriculation as the college plans to beat other colleges with excellence in academics, administration, and infrastructure.

The Provost of the college, Prof. Okey Reuben Okechukwu, disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during a press conference where he called on prospective students and admission seekers to apply for admission to the college.

According to the provost, the newly established college located at Isu community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State will fully commence academic activities for the 2022/2023 academic year, by October, 2022.

He then noted that the college has four approved schools for its take-off and courses of study as prescribed for the schools by the regulatory commission.

He listed the approved schools to include: School of Education and General Studies; School of (Secondary Education) Sciences; School of (Secondary Education) Technical; and School of (Secondary Education) Vocational.

His words “This brand new “Tear Leather” Federal Institution whose mandate is to train professional and efficient NCE graduates that will work in the basic education subsector is now ready, having fulfilled all the requirements of the law to admit the pioneer set of students for the 2022/2023 academic session and I hereby calls on students to apply,” the Provost said.

Continuing further, he said: “These four schools are further broken down into eighteen departments as follows: “Department of Education, Department of English and General Studies, Department of Biology Education, Department of Chemistry Education, Department of Physics Education, Department of Integrated Science Education, Department of Computer Science Education, Department of Mathematics Education and Department of Agricultural Sciences.

Others, according to him, are the “Department of Automobile Technology, Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering, Department of Metalwork Technology, Department of Woodwork Technology, Department of Home Economics Education, Department of Fine and Applied Arts Education, Department of Business Education of Theatre Arts Education and Department of Catering and Hotel Management.”

Asked about the preparedness of the college to fully kick off by October, the Provost said, “The college has entered national budget and TETFUND Intervention Platform, which means it has achieved a steady funding source. We have a number of projects going on in the temporary and the permanent sites, some of which shall be completed before the October 2022 assumption date.”

On the requirements for admission, he said: “We accept all those who wrote JAMB and scored 100 and above according to 2022/2023 JAMB policy on admission for colleges of education. Students who wish to study in our college should have 5 credits in not more than two sittings.

“The admission is opened for all interested applicants within and outside Nigeria and our academic quality is guaranteed,” he said

Recall that Federal College of Education Technical, Isu, Ebonyi State with a Motto “Citadel of Excellence in Technology and Letters” is one of the six newly established Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR in 2021.

The College commenced last year administratively with the appointment of the Principal Officers who worked with the Ebonyi State Government, Onicha Local Government Council and the Isu community to acquire and set up both the permanent and Temporary sites of the College.

The Principal Officers also within one year recruited take-off staff covering Academic and Non-teaching staff in line with its mandate.





The provost however commended the Isu community for receiving the school with an open heart.

“The Isu community I must confess they are a wonderful community. They received this college with an open heart, gave us 174.49hectares of land and every discussion done with freedom and understanding with love.

“We are working with host community very well and we have never had any negative voice concerning the ownership of the allocated college site.”