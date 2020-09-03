The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Thursday disclosed that the Troops of Operation Accord have killed 4 armed bandits at Jeka Da Rabi area along Kaduna-Abuja expressway in continuation of the ongoing efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to end insurgency activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

He said that the successful operation took place on Wednesday following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from Kachia area which troops to quickly mobilized to the scene and laid an ambush.

Gen Enenche added that the gallant troops made contact with the bandits and engaged them with superior firepower thereby neutralizing 4 while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

He said the troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle and 5 rounds of 9mm with a magazine.

According to him, “presently, the troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols in search of the fleeing bandits”.

He said that the Military High Command commended the troops on their dexterity and encouraged them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politician, Others Offended By My Husband Should Forgive Him ― Adedibu’s Widow

Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu has come out to appeal to those he offended while alive to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes. She also added that since he is now late, those who offended him too…

Kill Me Rather Than Destroy My Cannabis Farm ― Suspect Begs NDLEA In Kogi

A suspected Cannabis Sativa farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation. Akor, a 42 years old father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State was arrested by the Kogi State command of…