Tributes as ACP Ojomo bids Apata Area Command farewell

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Francis Ojomo bade the Apata Area Command of the Nigerian Police, Oyo State Command farewell, where he served as the Area Commander, following his appointment as the Chairman, Oyo State environmental task force.

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Apata Area Command, recently, in a bid to appreciate his immense contributions while in office, organised a farewell ceremony in his honour, where members of the community, the Nigerian police community and other notable personalities in the society gathered to celebrate him at the Nigerian Police Officers Mess, Eleyele, Ibadan.

While eulogising Ojomo, Chairman, PCRC, Apata Area Command, Chief S.A Fatola, praised him for his exemplary conduct from the very first day he assumed duty as the pioneer Area Commander at Apata Area Command in 2018.

“He arrived the command a disciplined police officer and today he is leaving a more disciplined and more dedicated police administrator, no tribute can adequately reflect our gratitude.

“While it is right to pay tribute to his pioneer team at Apata Area Command, I think it is justifiable to single out on an occasion like this, the achievements of this great leader, ACP Francis Ojomo. He has in the last two years led Apata Area Command and discharged his duties efficiently, effectively, loyally and with dedication.

“PCRC, Apata Area Command, the police rank and file in Apata cannot adequately reward you but I am sure we are fully satisfied that you have done a most difficult job well and we are all deeply grateful to you.”

Also, the Chairman, PCRC, Reverend Prince Peter Omofoye, stated that Apata Area Command under the leadership of ACP Francis Ojomo has laid a solid foundation of discipline, non-corruptible society, transparency and accountability which will be difficult for succeeding officers to erode, corrode or destroyed. “The improved traffic system at Apata will ever remain a landmark achievement attributed to ACP Ojomo.”

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwowu, who was represented on the Occasion by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of administration, Attahiru Issa, said: “Since I know ACP Francis Ojomo, he is an officer that if he says yes, it is yes and if he says no, it is no. He believes in himself and believes in his principles and that is why you cannot change him

“Please, keep the flag flying. The Nigerian Police is behind you and I want to assure you that the sky is your beginning.

While reacting, ACP Francis Ojomo said: “I thank the Nigerian Police for the support I received so far. I promise not to lower the standard at which I operate and this would come to bear in my new assignment.

