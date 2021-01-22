Tribute to all security operatives

I congratulate all Nigerian security personnel on the recent Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Your efforts in nation-building and nationhood cannot be overemphasised. You are the strength of the country; the backbone of every government and your place in national development cannot be quantified. Your sacrifices are worthwhile. You are celebrated.

In peace and warfare, you are there. Under the sun, in the rain, you are there. Day and night, holiday or no holiday, you are there. The executive, legislature and the judiciary cannot function without your strength. Your roles in securing territorial integrity, internal security and the maintenance of law and order stand you out. Without you, the country would have been overrun by enemies within and without. I salute your gallantry.

You are global citizens. You are celebrated globally. Your roles in the World Wars are ineffaceable. You endure all terrains. Anywhere and everywhere you find yourself is your home. You pay the ultimate price!

Qudus Adewale Lawal,

Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Tribute to all security Tribute to all security

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Tribute to all security Tribute to all security

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE