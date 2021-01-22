NSN elects new officers, ends 20-year leadership tussle

THE new chairman of an Islamic organisation, Nurudeen Society of Nigeria (NSN), Kaduna branch, Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed, has said that the mission of his executive committee is to restore the glory of the organisation.

He said aggressive membership drive and modernisation of the organisation topped the agenda of his leadership.

Mohammed stated this last weekend in Kaduna during an interview with newsmen after he and other newly elected executive members of the organisation were inaugurated.

The association had been embroiled in leadership crisis for the last 20 years, leading to its fractionalisation.

However, the new chairman pledged to reunite all the aggrieved members.

“I can assure you that the crisis is over. What happened today is evidence that nobody is ready for crisis any longer.

“All we had then are gone; the nursery, primary and secondary schools have all gone because of the crisis. We used to be able to boast of over 200 pupils in our Islamic schools but today, we hardly have 40 pupils. So, our priority is to bring back all the activities of Nurudeen that are gone,” Mohammed explained.

The national president of the organisation, Abdur-Rasaq Sodiq, called for unity among members and urged the new officers to see their positions as an opportunity to serve and consolidate on the legacies of past leaders of the organisation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NSN elects new officers NSN elects new officers

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NSN elects new officers NSN elects new officers

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE