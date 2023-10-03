Hon Peter Ahemba has described Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarsawa state as a God’s sent servant who remains an irremovable Governor of the state.

Ahemba made the declaration in reaction to the Governorship Tribunal’s split judgement, nullifying Engr’s declaration. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as governor of the state, described the ruling as a temporary setback, adding that the judgement cannot stand the taste of law.

According to him, Governor Sule’s confidence in the judiciary remains unshaken despite the outcome of the governorship election petitions Tribunal, stressing that the mandate given to the Governor by the people of Nasarawa State was safe and intact.

“Let me assure the good people of Nassrawa State that the mandate they have given to His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule to serve as the Governor for a second term is very safe and intact.

“Engr. A. A Sule is God’s sent and remains the Governor of Nasarawa State till 2027 by the grace of God.

“Those fighting the Governor should know that they are inviting God’s wrath against themselves because it is God, who gives leadership that has given Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule the mandate through the electorates of Nasarawa State to serve as Governor at this time,” the SSA said.

The Governor’s Aide reminded the opposition People’s Democratic Party and all those celebrating what he described as a temporary setback in the state that the legal battle has just begun and that the end of it might throw them into a sad mood throughout the end of the four years.

He commended the people of the state, especially supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, for maintaining peace despite the judgement favouring the opposition party, calling on them to remain calm as the Governor has since directed his legal team to appeal the Tribunal judgement.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE