Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adumu, and other stakeholders have lauded the developmental strides of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State in the last four years.

The former APC National Chairman gave the commendation on Saturday in Lafia at a book launch written by Ahj. Abdullahi Tanimu to assess the administration of Gov. Sule from inception titled ‘Progressive Governance’.

Adamu who was the first civilian governor of Nasarawa State, said that Sule had actually consolidated on the achievements of his predecessors and have improved on them.

He added that they are really proud of the governor and said that it is only right to continue to pray and support him as critical stakeholders in the state.

He also used the occasion and called on the people to support the governor to succeed in the overall interest of the development of the state.

On his part, Sen. Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West) lauded the governor for attracting investors like Dangote, Flour Mill, Asma Rice among others companies to the state.

He explained that if all the companies that the governor attracted begin operation fully, they would offer employment to thousands of people and boost the revenue of the state.

He said the governor had constructed classrooms and renovated many schools, constructed modern and neighborhood markets, roads, bus terminals among others.

The Senate committee Chairman on Public Account added that there is no sector that has not receive attention and boost by the governor.

He therefore, called on the people of the state to support the governor to succeed irrespective of thier religion, tribal or political affiliations.

Wadada also commended the author of the book for taken the pain to document the achievements of the governor and expressed optimism that it would be resourceful to researchers and students.

Also, Rep. Jeremiah Umaru, (APC, Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency) lauded the author of the book for revealing the developmental strides of the governor.

He added that the book would help to enlighten the people to know what was being done in other places rather than thier communities.

Umaru also commended Gov. Sule for all his projects including the construction Farin Ruwa road in Wamba Local Government Area (LGA).

On his part, Gov. Sule lauded the author for recognizing his effort toward developing the state and making it viable for investors to come.

Sule revealed that the government has concluded plans to construct 15 kilometers road in each of the 13 LGAs in the state.

The governor also said that the government had paid the counterpart funds for 2023 to Universal Basic Education Commission and over 140 schools would be constructed soonest under that arrangement.

The governor therefore, promised to embark on more projects that would have direct bearing in the lives of the people and also train and retrain the workforce for optimal performance.

Responding, the author said he was motivated to write the book because of the leadership style of the governor who believe in inclusivity.

The author who is physically challenged, said the governor had done a lot and he went round the state and took pictures as well as interacted with communities where the projects were cited.

The book with 230 pages, has 23 chapters as revealed by Prof. George Genyi of Political Science Department, Federal University of Lafia during his review of the book.

