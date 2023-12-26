President Bola Tinubu has sent his felicitations to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, on the occasion of their 64th and 62nd birthdays respectively.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), President Tinubu celebrated Governor Sule, describing him as “the accomplished engineer and businessman who superintended successful private enterprises like African Petroleum and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc before investing his wealth of experience and expertise in the service of the good people of Nasarawa State.”

He commended Sule for his remarkable strides in Nasarawa, such as providing needed infrastructure, fostering peace and harmony among communities, and opening up the state for investments.

President Tinubu noted that the first oil drilling in the state was inaugurated under the leadership of Governor Sule, “an attestation to his penchant for pioneering groundbreaking efforts across sectors.”

The President wished the governor good health and strength as he turned 64 and prayed that the Almighty grant him more wisdom in his stewardship in Nasarawa State.

President Tinubu also felicitated Atiku Bagudu on his 62nd birthday.

President Tinubu celebrated “the consummate administrator and politician” who served as the Executive Governor of Kebbi State from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023, and as the Senator representing Kebbi Central from 2009 to 2015.

The President commended “the Ivy League-educated financial expert for the diligence, rigour, detail, passion, and experience he brings to bear in the discharge of his duties.”

He wished the minister good health, longevity, and strength in the service of the nation.

