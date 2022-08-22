Tribunal fixes Monday for ex-parte application on Osun poll

Osun State Electoral Tribunal, at the weekend, fixed Monday for the hearing of an ex- parte application filed by the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressive Congress (APC) challenging the victory of the state governor elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The State Election Petition Tribunal, David Umar dropped the hint while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo.

He explained that,Senator Adeleke had not been served with the court processes on the ex-parte application for substituted service filed by counsels to the incumbent governor of Osun.

He, however, maintained that if the application sails through, the tribunal would have been empowered to effect service of the court process on Adeleke using other means such as pasting it on Adeleke’s residence.

Umar stressed that,the tribunal might have to paste on the notice board of the panel or any other place as ordered by the court.

In the meantime, Governor, Oyetola says his faith in the judiciary in respect of the petition before the Tribunal on the election remains firm and unshaken.

Oyetola made the assertions at the annual Photography and Videography Day celebration and raising of fund for the construction of the association’s N20 million Ultra-modern Hall, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Represented by Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Oyetola said he was confident with his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

He said: “For now, there is a little setback and challenge, but I want to assure you that we are standing tall and confident of victory.”

“With what we have before the tribunal, there is no cause for alarm.

“We believe that by the grace of God, we will glorify God and celebrate our victory.”

The governor thanked the people of the state for their supports for his administration since inception.

He also commended members of the association for standing by his administration, assuring them of the government’s continuous assistance for growth of their businesses.

In his remarks, the chairman of the association, Mr Isaac Adegoke, said that members of the association were direct beneficiaries of the governor’s people-oriented programmes.





Adegoke said that members of the association were solidly behind the governor and would continue to support him in prayers for him to emerge victorious at the tribunal.

Also, the Elerinrin of Ile-Ife, Oba Olaoluwa Mudasiru, also the immediate past Chairman of the association, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

The traditional ruler also appreciated the governor for his support for the association.

