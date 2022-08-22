Experts to discuss marketing strategies at National Brands Innovator’s Awards

ONE of the highlights of this year’s edition of the National Brands Innovator’s Awards, scheduled for the month of September, in Lagos, will be some robust discussions on contemporary and tested marketing strategies that would enhance sales, and positively impact bottom-lines of businesses in the 21st Century economy.

The Secretary of the Organising Committee, Allied Integrated Promotion and Management Limited, organisers of the event, Mr. Obinna Ndukwe, in a statement, explained that while the first session of the Brand Summit would feature experts across the different sectors of the economy, as resource persons; the second session would be used to recognise and celebrate top leading brands that have distinguished themselves in their various industries in the Nigerian competitive market environment.

Ndukwe said the awardees would be selected by diligent Brand Managers working together to ensure uncompromised quality performance, research and monitoring of companies in their respective industries.

