Transparency, not secrecy, deceit critical to effective response to COVID-19 ― US govt

As the world battles coronavirus, the United States government has identified as critical, transparency, accountability and freedom of expression in evolving effective response against COVID-19.

Lamenting that some countries were making the battle against the virus worse through secrecy and deceit, the US government said transparency in death and health information had become more expedient than ever.

United States Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, who made these observations, during a telephonic press briefing monitored by Tribune Online, said responses of governments across the world towards COVID-19 must be informed by the need to protect public health.

Noting that the virus can be contained if people received timely and accurate information, Nagy bemoaned that some governments hid under the guise of tackling the virus to suppress people’s rights and ideas and further constrained the media from independent reportage about the virus.

He particularly charged African governments to be transparent about data on testing and other challenges for their countries to get needed aid.

“This is time to reflect on transparency. It is times like this that show who you can trust and I am proud to say that our African partners, by and large, have been there for us as we have for them.

“Unfortunately, there are other actors in this world who have not lived up to their virtue but rather made it worse through secrecy and deceit.

“We recently marked World Press Freedom Day and we note with concern that some countries have used this COVID-19 crisis to further constrain media freedoms particularly in response to independent reporting relating to the crisis.

“Government responses to COVID-19 pandemic must focus on protecting public health. The government should not use the disease as a pretext for repression of people’s rights, ideas in the media or elsewhere.

“A vibrant, free press is more important than ever to ensure that the public receives timely and accurate information about the virus and how to stop its spread.

“Government transparency and accountability and freedom of expression including for members of the media are critical for an effective response to COVID-19,” Nagy said.

Speaking on the US response to the pandemic worldwide, Nagy said America, inclusive of government and the private sector, had contributed $6.5billion in various forms of interventions against COVID-19.

While the US government had committed $2.4billion in total, Nagy said the American private sector, non-governmental organisations, faith-based organisations had contributed $4.1billion.

This is from an initial sum of $780 million pledged towards the fight against the virus worldwide of which $247 million dollars was committed towards COVID19 response in Africa.

Hagy noted that the funding was being committed to providing medical supplies, ventilators, medical equipment, research, medications, supporting health care professionals, health institutions across the world.

Describing America as biggest donor to Africa and the World Health Organisation (WHO), he spoke of converting hitherto provisions for peacekeeping missions like field hospitals, tents and ambulances for COVID-19 purposes in countries such as Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Mauritania.

Nagy assured that the US will continue to collaborate with Africa to address COVID-19 and even support the continent towards quick economic recovery and onward progress to prosperity.

“More than $780million the US has pledged worldwide to fight the virus, $247million is for COVID19 response but we have to remember that the annual US aid to Africa is $7.1billion out of which $5.2billion goes to health alone and that we have given incredible amounts of money to helping African countries over of the last 20 years, much of which went into helping African countries build up their health systems, training African health workers. It, not just the government that gives, but also our private sector and our response go beyond this new money.

“Total US government response to the COVID is $2.4billion but if you add to that American private sector, NGOs, FBOs, that number gets up to $6.5 billion.

“Together Americans have contributed $6.5billion including the experts we have deployed worldwide and still those conducting tutorials via video conferences and the doctors and public health professionals who have been trained.

“No other nation is doing more than we are.

“Our mutual trust built over the years has also played a role in giving the enormous efforts by African governments, airlines and others to help repatriate over 10,000 Americans from the continent.

“Countries at liberty to decide the countries they want to seek help from. We have to be the largest single funder of WHO. We have funded to the tune of 400 to 500 million dollars.

“I am optimistic that we are not only going to get through this, but our relationship with the African continent will even come out stronger. I say this from experience and that our commitment to Africa will endure.

“We are by far the largest donor nation to Africa and our impact is felt across the board. The United States has committed more than $100 billion over the past 20 years towards public health on the African continent, trained over 285,000 health workers. Over 18million lives were saved in 18 years. The administration is also actively working to save lives by fighting Malaria, Ebola, Avian Flu and Cholera. That commitment continues in the fight against COVID-19.

“As always, the US will continue to collaborate with our African partners to address COVID-19 and whatever other challenges come our way. We will come through this as always with the help and security of American Homeland and the African continent,” Hagy said.

