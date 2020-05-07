256 Nigerian returnees from UAE now quarantined in two Lagos hotels, says PTF

The first batch of 256 Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who arrived the country on Wednesday have been put on a 14-day mandatory quarantined at two designated hotels in Lagos State identified by the state government.

They will remain in isolation where they will be tested for coronavirus within their stay to determine their status.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed these at the briefing of the task force on Thursday in Abuja.

He said arrangements are being finalised to evacuate more Nigerians from other parts of the world.

Mustapha noted: “The first batch of 256 Nigerian evacuees arrived from the United Arab Emirates into Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, yesterday.

“In accordance with our protocol, all evacuees have been taken into 14-day isolation at designated facilities in Lagos State. The NCDC will conduct appropriate tests to determine their status within the period of isolation.

“The PTF is finalising arrangements for similar evacuation from other parts of the world and you would be adequately briefed on developments.

“Once again, I want to express the appreciation of the PTF COVID-19 to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support in identifying and securing the facility for the mandatory 14-day isolation of these returnees.”

The SGF pointed out that the PTF had continued to monitor the level of compliance with the guidelines issued under phase one of the eased restrictions, but regretted that there is a high level of non-compliance around the country.

The chairman said he needed to highlight the non-compliance to the established protocol in the road transportation sector to underscore the dangers inherent in the seeding of the virus across states.

He however commended the security agencies for their vigilance in apprehending and prosecuting violators.

Mustapha stressed the need to continue to appeal to Nigerians to fully comply with the guidelines “because these are unusual times and the seemingly calm atmosphere should to be construed as a return to normalcy. Non-compliance is manifesting in several ways and could be costly in the future.”

He expressed concern about the attitude of some security personnel enforcing the restrictions who have been compromised, admonishing the various service commands to enhance their monitoring procedures on their agents.

On the protests by some people over the conditions at some isolation centres in parts of the country, he noted that they are unhealthy developments capable of derailing the effort to contain the virus.

He however urged state governments to continue to pay close attention to the welfare of those in quarantine.

On the claims of discoveries of a cure from some Nigerians, Mustapha reiterated that the PTF encourages research into local remedies but such solutions must first be validated.

He added: “For some time now, there have been claims of inventions and cures related to COVID-19. The PTF, as part of its mandate, remains supportive of and receptive to outcomes of research.

“It however finds it imperative to reiterate its position on the need for such discoveries to undergo the scientific validation processes.

“The PTF is aware that the Complementary and Alternative Medicine Department of the Federal Ministry of Health has been evaluating such claims and forwarded some that have met the preliminary requirements to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to carry out the necessary procedures for listing.”