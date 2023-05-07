As the official Inauguration of the Niger State’s Governor-elect, Mohammed Umar Bago gathered momentum, no fewer than eight Sub-committees and Four Organizing Committees have been inaugurated at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre over the weekend in Minna for a hitch-free transition barely two weeks to the 29th May 2023.

The general Inauguration Committee Chairman, Dr. Santuraki Muhammad Kudu stated this at the inauguration ceremony of the Committees and sub-committees Leaderships in Minna.

Santuraki, who was a former Pro-Chancellor,Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, (IBBU) Lapai described the transition process as critical in democracy, urged the Subcommittees members to justify the confidence reposed in them and worked harmoniously to ensure inclusiveness.

He explained that in order to achieve a hitch-free exercise various meetings had been held with the outgoing Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and other key players for better understanding.

He stressed the need for leaders of the Subcommittees to come up with realistic budgets and work as a team.

The Subcommittees consist of Security, Venue, Protocols, Transport, Welfare, Accommodation, Inaugural lecture and other Special Events.

Some of the activities lined up before the swearing-in of Umar Bago as Governor on 29th May, 2023 are special Juma’at prayers and Church service as well as inaugural lecture among others.

