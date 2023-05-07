Three books highlighting ‘Nigeria’s Armed Forces War Against Boko Haram-ISWAP Insurgency’, in the North East is set to be launched in honour of Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

The book’s presentation and launching event will hold at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on May 13, 2023.

The trilogy is authored by Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated embedded journalists, who is currently the General Manager, Special Duties at Blueprint Newspaper.

The books are titled, “Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai”, “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command” and “The Lonely Grave”, a collection of poems.

Speaking on his motivation for the book, the author said: “Amongst many soldiers and servicemen, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai occupies a large part of Nigeria’s war against insurgency.

“He is one senior officer who I have always admired, and have a detailed personal encounter with at the warfront. Indeed, his zeal to see that Nigeria is safe again must be highly commended and duly recognized.

“The book documents his lifestyle at the warfront and how he increased the morale of Nigerian soldiers through different techniques, the photo-book also portrays first hand encounter of how some of this approaches were adopted and the poem book also will be a good read for all those seeking to know the rhythm of Nigeria’s military morale songs”.

On the scope of the book, the ace defence correspondent, explained that his trilogy will be an incredible experience expressed through first-hand accounts, poems, photographs, and powerful storytelling, witnessing the courage and sacrifice of soldiers, the brutal realities of combat, and the toll that war takes on both the human body and the human mind.

A military officer who saw the books said: “These books, which have taken Jibrin over 5 years to successfully complete, have taken a lot of sweat, blood and tears. These books are not just mere stories but actual realities. Not just through his eyes, but also through the experiences of other Servicemen”.