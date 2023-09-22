The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through its Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), is advocating for policy formulation and implementation to ensure effective regulation of road traffic management.

Dr Abdulateef Bello, the Director of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), made this disclosure on Friday in Abuja during an interview with journalists following a visit to some of their commands where impounded vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles are kept.

Bello stated, “We are collaborating with the Transportation Secretariat, which is in charge of policy formulation and implementation for this review.”

“The honourable Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, upon assuming office, observed a high level of nuisances to varying degrees in the city centre and the entire territory.

He has made it clear that the territory must be free of all these nuisances within a specified period.”

“We are aware that the city is a project, and until we have the mass transit in operation that will cater to the numbers of people needing to leave the city for the suburbs and vice versa, we will continue to grapple with a number of unregistered vehicles coming into the city due to demand and supply.

However, I am sure in no time all these will be a thing of the past.”

“We are awaiting authorisation for the review of our transport regulation, which was done late last year. All the offences have been reviewed, and their fines will be increased.

Traffic offenders will face more significant penalties when they appear in mobile court, which I believe will serve as a deterrent.”

“We are now extending our coverage to reach out to agencies that frequently park vehicles on the green verge and walkways.

With the new energy provided by the honourable minister and the demonstration of political will, we will soon clean the city of all traffic offences.”





“Subsequently, a joint task team was formed involving all relevant security agencies to clean the city.

As this pertains to us, we supported the team with our task force, and several vehicles were removed from the city,” he stated.

Bello also added that over 149 vehicles, 100 tricycles, and motorcycles have been impounded for various traffic offences and will face mobile court proceedings, which have been ongoing since Thursday, to answer for their offences.

“As we know, this is an ongoing effort revolving around unauthorised parking, driving against traffic, unregistered and unpainted vehicles, and operating an illegal taxi rank.

These offences led to the removal of these vehicles.”

“I always emphasise that it’s more cost-effective to comply with the law and obey simple rules and regulations.

We have asked them to operate within registered and defined taxi ranks and not pick passengers indiscriminately from the road corridors.”

“We have also instructed tricycle operators (keke napep) to adhere to the defined road plan already agreed upon.

They are not supposed to enter the city; their service is for transporting people going into estates and towards the suburbs of the city.

If they adhere to the agreed-upon simple rules and regulations, it will be more cost-effective for them.

Failure to comply will result in fines to compel them to obey these rules and regulations.”

