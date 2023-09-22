The Ebonyi State government has congratulated Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji for winning three awards at the 41st Hybrid Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), held at the college’s auditorium in Ijanikin, Lagos, on Thursday.

At the event, the young medical doctor from Ebonyi emerged as the top performer in three categories in the Faculty of Radiology Examinations, earning him three prestigious awards.

He was awarded the Professor BC Umerah Prize for the Best Part 1 Candidate in Clinical Radiology, Faculty of Radiology Examination of the College.

He also received the Prof. M. Obajimi Prize for the Best Part 1 Candidate in Radiological Physics, Faculty of Radiology Examination of the College.

Additionally, he was honoured with the Professor Bayo Banjo Prize for the Best Candidate in Part 1 FMCR Best Overall, Faculty of Radiology Examination of the College.

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor, the state government described him as a role model to the youths of the state.

Okpor stated, “It is with profound pleasure that we congratulate our own Dr. Sunday Isaac Nwigboji, who was conferred with three awards at the 41st Hybrid Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

“It must be said without mincing words that Dr Nwigboji and other great achievers like him are the true image makers of our dear state, especially in this era when profiling, mudslinging, and dismissing the humble achievements and intellectual capacity of our people have become a fashionable obsession and a mark of self-fulfilment among people from our sister states.

“This is a testament to what we can achieve as a people, a signpost to the greatness that runs in our blood.

“We congratulate him on this great achievement and hereby express our conviction that he will continue to be a great ambassador, a great image maker, and a worthy role model to other young Ebonyians.

“To this end, we invite other Ebonyians to endeavour to emulate the doggedness, hard work, resilience, and committed efforts made by Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji towards the accomplishment of this goal”.





Dr Nwigboji is the son of the Traditional Ruler of Ekpomaka Community in the Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State and a resident doctor at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA).

