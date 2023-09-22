A group, Concerned Citizens of Taraba (CCOT), on Friday, alleged that some top government functionaries in Taraba State have perfected plans to impose a chairmanship candidate on the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The group in a press statement signed by the chairman Mr. Abdullahi Dominic, also decried the delay in conducting the union’s state delegate conference.

They, however, appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants in the exercise and about the intruders’ plan to impose a particular candidate on the union members.

“We gathered reliability that the continued postponement of the Taraba state (NULGE) delegate conference is due to the selfish interest some government top functionaries have in the chairmanship position.

“We understand that the government officials are planning to impose a particular candidate who does not possess the required qualities to occupy the position.

“We want to appeal to Governor Kefas to work hard and abort the plan that is capable of abolishing the local government system in Taraba and is not for the best interest and development of the state.

“Our desire is to ensure that a credible candidate who would assist Governor Kefas in transforming the local government system in Taraba emerges at the end of the exercise.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Zainab Jalingo, Taraba state Commissioner for information and re-orientation did not respond to calls and message chats put to her Mobil phone to the government side of the report after several attempts by our correspondent.

