The Traditional Worshippers Association, Iseyin Branch has organised a special prayer session for the new President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, who was also sworn in on Monday for a second term in Office.

The prayer, which was led by the Oluwo Araba of Iseyin, High Chief Ifasola Olusoji Adéyẹmí, had in attendance, different people of denominations of Isese adherents that include, Sango, Oya, Ogun, Oro, Egungun, Esu among others.

The Oluwo Araba of Iseyinland said who hosted the event at his Faramora residence along Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso road, said the prayer was necessary as the country is in a transition period which called for sober reflection and spiritual guidance.

He said the nation’s economy and security situations were in dire states of revamping, which he said the Tinubu-led administration will tackle head-long.

Araba also declared that the second term tenure of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State would be beneficial to all and sundry, calling on the State government to declare a special holiday for the traditional religion worshippers for the August 20th annual Isese Day celebration.

“This special prayer was organized by our people so that we will not all be celebrating while forgetting the fact that prayer and spiritual absolution should herald the new administration.

“We worked for the electoral success of President Bola Tinubu and that of Engr. Seyi Makinde and as they have promised the whole Nigerians to redirect the affairs of the people for a better Nigeria, we have prayed that all the Orishas and our forefathers be with them to achieve all their electoral promises.

“On our quest for Isese Day holiday, we want to beseech the Oyo State governor, who has always been true to every word he uttered as a promise, that he should break the jinx by being the first governor of Oyo State to show love to all religious sects by declaring the special holiday.”

Adéyẹmí also commented on the ongoing selection process of the new Aseyin of Iseyin, praying for the stakeholders to be guided by the divine spirit to do the needful and select the right candidate for the community.

The special prayers were anchored by Mr Awolere Famoriyo and Pa Onifade Ifakolade while the Jagun of Ilado, Chief Surveyor James Adekunle, the Aaba Odo-Iseyin, Chief Olanrewaju John and the head of Ogun worshippers, Chief Adeniyi Ajibode were present during the prayer.

