The Leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self Determination Groups Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye on Saturday mourned the sudden passing of a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Bisi Egbeleye and Olugbayo Ogunleye, a senior staff of Senate Secretariat in the second republic

Egbeyemi and Ogunleye were younger brothers of Akintoye.

Akintoye, a Second Republic Senator sent his condolences through his Assistant Director of Programmes, Olatunde Amusat.

Akintoye urged the people of Ekiti State and the families of the departed souls to be strong and take solace in the fact that both deceased persons contributed greatly to their homeland and the humanity in general.