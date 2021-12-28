Traditional rulers pledge cooperation to end insecurity in Taraba

Traditional rulers in Taraba State on Monday promised to cooperate with the security personnel’s in their domain to ensure the protection of lives and property.

They made the promise during Christmas homage with governor Darius Ishaku in his home town in Takum, Takum local government, lamented that security breaches were cursed by lack of cooperation between Traditional rulers and the security operatives around their territory.

Alh. Abas Tafida Njidda, the Emir of Muri who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers expressed that peace was a collective effort of every citizen to ensure the desired development for the people.

“Security is everyone ones responsibility, the issues of security breaches we are having in our ruler areas is due to lack of cooperation.

“We need to cooperate with the security operatives around us and report all strange movement to them so they can tackle them at their early existence”. The Emir noted

Governor Darius Ishaku while responding, solicited Nigerians decision to improve honour for the security personnel for their restless efforts in protecting the Nigeria territory and her citizens.

Ishaku promised his continued efforts to end insecurity in the state.

“My heart bleeds when I hear the world killed. I have spoken to President Buhari and he has promised to ensure the killings and general insecurity is a thing of the pass”. Ishaku assured.

