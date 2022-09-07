• Born 6 September, 1964, into the Ojora and Adele royal families of Lagos, Nigeria, as the daughter of the Yoruba aristocrat Oloye Adekunle Ojora, the Otunba of Lagos, and granddaughter of Omoba Abdulaziz Ojora, the Olori Omo-Oba of Lagos. On her maternal side, she is the daughter of the Erelu Oodua, Iyaloye Ojuolape Ojora (nee Akinfe), and granddaughter of Iyaloye Sabainah Akinkugbe, who was also herself a chieftess. The Akinfes are a titled family of industrialists from Ondo State.

• She had her elementary education at St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Holy Child College Lagos, after which she went to the United Kingdom and attended Roedean School, Brighton. She obtained her L.L.B degree in Law from the London School of Oriental and African Studies and her L.L.M in International Economic Law from the King’s College, London, both of the University of London. She returned to Nigeria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.

• She is a global health advocate, healthcare philanthropist and the Founder-President of Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

• As the hereditary Royal Princess of the Ijora Kingdom and Iganmu Lands, Lagos, and the Yon Sabuke of Kaiama Kingdom, Kwara, she was installed as the Erelu Bobajiro of Iru Land, Lagos, in June 2021. She is married to Senator Bukola Saraki, a former president of the Nigerian Senate who holds the title of the Waziri of the Ilorin Emirate in the Nigerian chieftaincy system. They have four children.

• Yesterday, Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, Toyin Ojora-Saraki clocked 58 years.

