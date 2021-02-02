Tony Momoh was a principled prince ― IBB

General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) has commiserated with the family of late Prince Tony Momoh, describing him as a principled prince who “was fond of interrogating submissions to be sure they are based on facts.”

In a statement he personally signed, Babangida, a former military head state, said, “When Tony clocked 80 last year, we had the opportunity to robustly engage and reminisce on our days and years in government, when we tapped so much from his reservoir of knowledge as our Minister for Information.

“He was such a teacher, a patriot, with uncommon brilliance, who deployed his intellect to shape national discourse in the course of our intervention in government. He was very blunt, honest, and frank when he needed to put issues across, and was fond of interrogating submissions to be sure they are based on facts. His sense of loyalty was profound.

“I was utterly shocked yesterday to learn of the death of this great Nigerian, such a rare enigma, a quintessential thorough-bred journalist and lawyer, a prince from the Auchi sacred kingdom, who carried his aura with remarkable presence of mind.

“Tony was a formidable mind, always worried about the place of Nigeria and Nigerians, in the scheme of things.

“He was a successful mass communicator, a didactic letter writer, a brilliant legal mind, a family man, and an unusual politician. He never hesitated to state his piece of mind, irrespective of who was involved. Once he believed in a cause, he followed through, no matter the outcome. As a principled prince, he was never frivolous and flippant, he was thorough, contented, well researched and essentially pan-Nigeria.

“His death, no doubt, has left a huge void in our heart of hearts.

“My condolence to the Momoh Royal Family of Auchi Kingdom, particularly the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, his widow, his children, friends and associates. May Allah grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss. Last year presented an opportunity to thank him for his support and contributions to nation-building, I never knew death would snatch him away so soon.”

It will be recalled that Prince Tony Momoh was Minister of Information and Culture during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE