In keeping with the vision of Governor Charles Soludo to make Anambra a technologically-vibrant state, the ICT Agency being the Agency mandated to drive this vision, recently collaborated with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) to integrate technology in project management.

Prior to this collaboration, the Department of Strategy Execution and Evaluation (SEE) charged with the responsibility to monitor ongoing state projects and evaluate finished ones in the State, had paid a courtesy visit to the State ICT Agency to make known their duties.

The Anambra ICT Agency Boss, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, in that visit, proposed the need for a digitised approach towards project management, one that would help SEE deliver better on its mandate.

The outcome of the meeting with SEE soon birthed the collaboration with TBI and the presentation of a digital tool- Delivery Dashboard which is designed to help SEE monitor projects in real-time, from inception to execution and beyond.

So today, the TBI team will be conducting a virtual ‘Train the Trainer’ session for the ICT agency and SEE team as a key step in the deployment of the dashboard.

This is, of course, a testament to Soludo’s vision to digitize processes in Anambra and we are excited for the future of project management in the state.

