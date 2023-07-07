In the wake of Nigerian R&B singer Johnny Drille’s recent revelation about his marriage, he has addressed the nature of his connection with Far From Home star, Tomi Ojo.

The talented artist, whose real name is John Ighodaro, dispelled speculations that they are in a romantic relationship and emphasized that he and Tomi are strictly platonic friends.

Speculations had arisen when the singer and actress portrayed romantic chemistry in both the promotional and main video for his song, ‘Believe Me.’

During a recent interview with Hip TV, Johnny Drille firmly denied the rumours, stating, “We are just friends.” The ‘How Are You’ crooner, who secretly tied the knot, recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with his wife, Rima Tahini, who is the Director of A&R at Mavin Records.

Regarding his relationship with Tomi, Drille explained, “First of all, if you watched the ‘Believe Me’ music video, you would know that there are two Ojos in the song. One is Wale Ojo and the other one is Tomi Ojo.

It was, in a way, some kind of pun, but it seemed to work well together. But as regards a relationship, Tomi Ojo is an amazing person.

She’s a fantastic person to work with. She’s very great for the music video. That is the much I can say. That’s all I can say.”

