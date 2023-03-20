By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

THE management of The Industry Newspaper, organisers of ‘The Industry Summit/Awards’, has announced the renaming of one of its Award Categories for this year’s event.

The event scheduled for the end of month, this year, in Lagos, would see the Lifetime Award Category changed to The Industry All Star, a testament of the organisers’ determination to constantly rejig the four-year old award.

According to the convener, Mr. Goddie Ofose, winners in this category were decided after a painstaking evaluation and analysis of each recipient over the course of 10 years, their roles in advancing the growth and development of the nation’s integrated marketing communications space.

He added that this year’s edition of the event would see seasoned practitioners in the industry, such as Sir Steve Bamidele Omojafor, Chairman, STB-McCann Limited; Mr. Steve Babaeko, Group Chief Executive Officer, X3M Ideas; Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae, CEO MABISCO/Oracle Experience and Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, Director General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) celebrated,

According to him, Sir Omojafor, who will feature as the Chairman of the Summit, will also be honoured with the The Industry Doyen of Advertising for 2022, a category won in 2021 by another doyen of the profession, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo.

Ofose added that the recognition event had become imperative since practitioners and organisations in the nation’s IMC space had continued to hold their grounds, and maintain high standards, despite the several challenges faced by businesses last year.

