Tips on how to combine studies and extracurricular activities successfully 

Following the suspension of the 8months long strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on October 14, 2022, students in government-owned universities can now return to their academics after a long while at home.

This suspension comes with a mixed feeling as so many students have given up on resuming back to school this year as a result of the back and forth negotiations between the Federal Government and ASUU.

A lot of students have engaged in extracurricular activities just in a bid to make productive use of the time the strike lasted. It therefore becomes a source of concern how to combine these extracurricular activities with studies since academic activities have resumed in the various institution of higher learning.

Some students will have to quit these extracurricular activities and jobs in order to fully concentrate on their studies while some students will have to look for means to combine their studies and extracurricular activities so that one is not affected by the other.

If you fall in the second category, you need not get yourself worried about how to go about combining your studies and extracurricular activities as discussed in this article are useful tips to help you out.

1. Time management

Having it in mind to combine academics and certain extracurricular activities or job together is not a bad idea so far you have the ability to effectively manage your time.

The fact that you are combining other activities with your studies doesn’t mean you will get more than 24 hours in a day, rather you have to devise means of effectively managing your time such that your extracurricular activities or studies doesn’t suffer in the end.

To successfully combine all these activities, you need to plan ahead especially if the activities you are taking on will be taking a lot of your time.

Begin by creating a priority list which should include both academics and extracurricular activities. Then, plan out what needs to be done and when it needs to be finished. Ensure you have scheduled enough time for your studies. You should also plan time to relax to avoid burning out.

2. Be organised

An excellent organisational skill is needed if you must successfully combine your academics and extracurricular activities. This is because an imbalance causes poor performance in one area and can also lead to stress and anxiety in both.

Before your higher institution of learning resumes academic activities officially, you should think of ways to make your work easier and how to ensure a successful session in spite of the extracurricular activity you are engaged in.

If there are certain things that can do to make your work easier, make sure you put them in place and make sure your books are organised in such a way that they are always at your reach.





3. Work smart

Combining your academics with other extracurricular activities during the school academic session can be a great multitasking role. If you must succeed in all you engage in, you need to learn to work smart and not just work hard.

You don’t just have to work hard; you need to work smart. You have to ensure that you are making productive use of every hour in the day and look for smart and legal means of reducing your workload such that you don’t experience burnout in the long run.

4. Have good relationships and support system

The truth is, combining academics with extracurricular activities or a side job is not a child’s play and the importance of solid support system and good relationships cannot be overemphasized.

You can’t do it all alone, you need to be surrounded by good individuals who are willing to be of help to you and are willing to support you all the way.

You need to have coursemates that are willing to lend you their notes, organise study sessions and also cheer you up when you feel overwhelmed.

You need quality people around you if this idea of yours wouldn’t flop.

5. Plan ahead and stick to your plan

To successfully combine your academics and extracurricular activities, you need to be a great planner and be disciplined enough to stick to your plans.

Once you have made your plan, it is important that you stick to it. Not sticking to your daily plan will only leave you disorganized and unproductive.

If something you had not initially thought of arises, take time to review your plan to see where it would best fit.

Avoid procrastination as it leads to build up of backlog which could lead to stress and anxiety.

6. Be honest with yourself

As much you want to combine your studies with extracurricular activities, it is important you are honest with yourself.

It is not a matter of laziness, but there are some individuals who don’t do well when they multitask important activity like their academics with other activities.

The fact that everyone is doing so doesn’t mean you should, if you honestly know that you can’t cope then there is no need starting what you can’t finish.

And if you can, as time goes on you should periodically evaluate how you are doing and give yourself honest feedback in regards to your achievements in your academics and your extracurricular activities.

If you find that your academics is getting affected, be sure to review your plan and make adjustments. Always refer to your plan and learn to say no if you cannot handle an extra activity no matter how much you want to.

7. Ask for help

For everything you decide to engage in, you are definitely not the first to do so neither will you be the last.

According to a Yoruba saying, anyone who asks for guidance cannot go wrong.

The decision to combine your academics with extracurricular activity is not new as people have done it in the past, some individuals are currently doing and some will still do it in the future.

So, be open to ask for help and guidance from those who know than you do and are experienced in what you intend on doing.

Experience is not always the best teacher; you can choose to learn from other people’s experience.

In all, if you can conceive it, you can achieve it. There is so much more you can do only if you are willing and determined to give it all it takes.

You can successfully combine your academics and extracurricular activities if you go about it the right way, don’t allow anyone tell you that you can’t.

