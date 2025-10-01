Tinubu’s reforms unmatched — Ondo APC elders

Ondo State Mandate Elders Forum, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not only secure re-election as Nigeria’s President but also remain unmatched by any opposition candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential poll.

Speaking on behalf of the group after its monthly meeting in Akure, Ondo state capital, the forum facilitator, Chief Ademola Ijabiyi, dismissed speculations that President Tinubu could be defeated, arguing that no serious alternative has emerged within the opposition ranks.

Ijabiyi said, “First of all, Tinubu will win. That’s my answer. Which party is preparing for the presidency now? In Ondo State alone, we have more than 10 support groups already. Which other aspirant has anything anywhere? We don’t even know them yet. Somebody who is going to defeat Tinubu next year has not even emerged, when it’s not a councillorship election.

According to him, Tinubu’s key economic policies, including fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, and tax reforms, were decisive steps that no rival could credibly challenge without taking the country backwards.

“You can’t say we should go back to a subsidy regime. You can’t say that we should go back to double foreign exchange. So, what are you going to do? We are not comparing personalities; we are comparing programmes.

“Tinubu said he would remove subsidy, unify the foreign exchange, and do tax reforms. And he is doing it. What are the others proposing? We don’t even know them.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) elder also cast doubt on the readiness of opposition leaders such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, saying they were still quarreling without clear programmes or directions.

He further dismissed speculations about former President Goodluck Jonathan returning, insisting the Constitution does not allow anyone to serve beyond eight years or two terms of four years.

Speaking on Tinubu’s Independence Day speech, he acknowledged that Nigerians are going through hardship but urged citizens to endure the “temporary pains” of reform.

“There are always pains accompanying surgery. What Tinubu has done to our economy is medical and surgical. Without the removal of fuel subsidy, without the revival of foreign exchange, we would have been in a very great mess. It is not easy at all, but they are temporary pains.

Admitted that recovery had taken longer than expected, but expressed optimism that inflation and other economic pressures were gradually easing.

“I wasn’t expecting that it would take so long to recover. It just shows that the problem is deep, but certainly, it is now coming down. Inflation has reduced from over 40% to about 20%, and Tinubu has promised us that it is coming back to 15%.”

The APC leader called on Nigerians to be patient with the administration, stressing that “nobody is challenging Tinubu” as the country continues its path of economic reforms.

Ijabiyi, however, declared the readiness of the APC elders forum to join hands with other support groups to deliver overwhelming support for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, pledging to mobilise more than one million votes from the state.

He emphasized that Ondo remains a stronghold of the APC and will play a decisive role in securing victory for the President, saying “We need to demonstrate that we too can participate actively in the process that will lead to the delivery of Ondo State for Tinubu in 2027.

“Ondo State is Tinubu any day. Ondo State is APC any day. We are going to win, but it is not just a matter of winning. We want to deliver figures far above the 300,000 votes delivered in the last election.

“Even though it represented about 69% of the votes, this time we want to go far. We will call people out. Call people to register. Call them to come and vote for Tinubu. The elders have a role to play in it. They cannot just sit on the fence and then watch as things go on. That’s the purpose of this lecture.”

Also speaking, the Secretary of the forum, Hon. Ebenezer Alabi, explained that the body was established to coordinate elder statesmen and influential leaders across Ondo in delivering a stronger mandate for the President.

Alabi said, “It’s an elders’ committee set up to work hard in Ondo State to see to the re-election of our President. In the last election, Ondo State came first in terms of percentage of votes. This time around, we are moving around to galvanize all the elders in Ondo State and make sure that we return a very tangible and reasonable vote for Mr. President in the 2027 election.”

On the unity of purpose among the different pro-Tinubu groups, Alabi stressed that there was no division, as all efforts were directed towards the same objective.

“This is a support group and every other group is welcome, and that has been the spirit of our meetings. We can have as many as possible, as far as the objective is to work for the re-election of Mr. President. Lots of people gave excuses for their absence today, but many more are still coming. If there are others, they are all welcome. As long as we are working for the same goal, there is no crisis at all.”

The committee said it would intensify grassroots mobilization, voter registration campaigns, and community engagement to ensure Ondo State delivers not only the highest percentage but also record-breaking numbers for the APC in 2027.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Erastus Akeju, brought together respected political, traditional, and community leaders committed to mobilising grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensuring his administration’s reforms succeed in the state.

The members include Pastor Olufemi Bakare, Chief Femi Osedimbola, Chief Nimbe Tawose,

Ebenezer Alabi, Senator Yele Omogunwa, Solomon Oladunni, Chief Nathaniel Fapohunda, Pastor Femi Agagu, Dr. Kola Ademujimi, Chief Mrs. Grace Animola, Princess Dr. Adebunmi Osadahunsi, and Chief Lawrence Ibukun Ropitan

Others include Captain Vincent Oyepata (rtd), Chief Bailey Arohunmolase, Chief Femi Omosanya, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye, Dr. Mrs. Morenike Alaka, Chief Senator Orofin, Hon. Wale Akintimehin, Chief Dapo Filani, Otunba Omoniyi Omodara, Chief Isaac Ayeyemi, Elder Michael Adeyeye, and Chief Korede Duyile, amongst others.