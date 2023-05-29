The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the President of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, it said Tinubu’s presidency is a new dawn for Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he assumes office today.

“This is a momentous occasion for Nigeria, and we wish President Tinubu well as he takes on the responsibilities of leading our great nation.

“Nigeria is facing a number of challenges that require strong and decisive leadership. From security concerns to economic struggles, it is clear that there is much work to be done in order to ensure that Nigeria can reach its full potential.

“We urge President Tinubu to prioritize these issues and to work tirelessly to find lasting solutions that will improve the livelihoods of the people of Nigeria.

“As we face our common challenges, Nigerians must come together as a people with a spirit of unity and a great sense of accommodation to form a potent force.

“To this end, we believe that as His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu engages the active participation of all Nigerians regardless of their political, ethnic and religious leanings, Nigeria can overcome all obstacles to emerge stronger than ever.

“Once again, we congratulate President Tinubu and wish him all the best as he begins the onerous task of leading Nigeria at this time of our national history”, the statement said.

