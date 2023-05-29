All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council (APC PC), a group within the ruling party, has expressed optimism that the nation’s newly sworn-in President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will reposition the country and put it on the path of economic prosperity.

Director General of the Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, gave this assurance while speaking at Nigeria’s 7th Consecutive Democratic Transition Inter-Denominational Church Service, saying that the president would hit the ground running with his team to give Nigerians renewed hope in all sectors of the economy.

According to the APC chieftain, Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria will put up a sterling performance, describing him as an articulate and deep thinker who knows how to bring solutions to governance issues.

“Tinubu the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), will put up a sterling performance as the 16th President of Nigeria. He is an articulate and deep thinker who knows how to bring solutions to governance issues,” Bamigbade said.

He said Tinubu would focus more on areas where the outgoing government recorded low points in order to reignite the confidence of Nigerians in the ruling APC, noting that Nigerians were waiting with renewed hope and optimism to usher in Tinubu’s government.

“There is no doubt that as a transformative leader, he will record a lot of milestones in his first one hundred days in office.

“It will be a catalogue of high points from start to finish, and we are hopeful that by the time His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be through with his first term in office, Nigerians will be eager to return him for a second term in office,” he said.

“He understands the enormity of the job cut out for him and his strong leadership and political will be a driving force in administering his renewed hope agenda to our people,” he added.

Bamigbade, however, called on Nigerians irrespective of political differences to support Tinubu’s administration and work for the good of the country.

