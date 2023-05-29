The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said its family is devastated by the death of one of its leading lights, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), media mogul, statesman and Patriarch of the Dokpesi family, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

A statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, noted that Dokpesi was an exceptionally committed and courageous nationalist, an insightful and loyal party man; a brilliant and resourceful entrepreneur who was steadfast in his selfless contributions towards the unity, stability and development of our great Party and the nation at large.

According to the party, as a patriotic Nigerian, Dokpesi deployed his media empire of Africa Independent Television (AIT) Ray Power FM and Faaji FM to champion the course of national development, promoted greater and affordable access to information across the country, stimulated good governance, enhanced economic growth and development in all critical sectors and opened our nation to international limelight and opportunities.

The statement added: “He was a detribalized Nigerian, who put the interest and wellbeing of our nation above every other consideration and made numerous positive landmarks in our national political, economic and social landscapes.

“Chief Dokpesi’s death is indeed a colossal national loss and a big blow to the PDP family.”

The PDP condoled with the Dokpesi family, the Daar Communication Group, the Government and people of Edo State, the Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, the Edo PDP family and prayed to the Almighty God to grant all the fortitude to bear this devastating loss and to Dokpesi, eternal rest in the Bosom of the Lord.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…





VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…