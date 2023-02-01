Tinubu will be a transitional leader ― E-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said that there is no work in government that a young man cannot do, adding that the various septuagenarian presidential candidates are on transactional leadership trajectory to bequeath younger Nigerians the leadership it would require.

Nasir El-Rufai said this on Wednesday while fielding questions from anchors on Channels TV Sunrise Morning programme.

He said he would recommend a younger person to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), if he wanted him to work with him as he emphasized that they are still talking about this.

“I do not think there is any job in the government that you can not give to a younger person. Like I said, we are still talking. Nigeria passport is the only passport I have. Whatever I can do to make sure our country is better, I will make sure I do it. But I will always say I do prefer actions.”

He added that Bola Tinubu would engage the youth in governance for a leadership transition.

As according to him “it would It is difficult for a forty year old or 50 year old to convince Nigeria or the political class that he has the experience to manage this country is a complex country. I consider the septuagenarians that are running for office now as transitional leaders.

“My hope is that whoever is the president of Nigeria. I can say it, when Asiwaju wins because I am confident he will win, you will see a large collection of young people in the administration. It will be as if it is that of a transitional leader.

“Fix some of the problem that we have and build a leadership class because it is very difficult for a forty or fifty years old to convince Nigerians or those of us in the political system that he has the experience to manage our complex system,” he stated.

El-Rufai noted that his exposure under various presidents has given him the insight that a younger person would require the necessary exposure to managing a complex Nigeria.

