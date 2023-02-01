Delta 2023: Disclose your source of wealth, SDP candidate tells Omo-Agege, others

“I challenge any contestant and any Deltan because if you deceive yourself, deceit will be your portion”

Ahead of the governorship election in Delta State, Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Delta State, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, has dared his rivals to disclose their sources of wealth, if they are innocent of corruption accusations being levelled against them.

The governorship candidates jostling for the number one seat with the criminologist and lawyer are the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Labour Party (LP), Ken Pela.

The SDP candidate and former Minister of State for Education, threw up the challenge on Tuesday, January during the 2023 Urhobo Prayer Day/Thanksgiving at God’s Will Mission headquarters, Usiefrun, Orhuwhorun, Udu Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that Chief Gbagi has been calling on Deltans to search all the candidates and vote the one that has character, integrity, industries/businesses where Deltans, particularly the youths, are earning their livelihood on daily basis.

Gbagi, who’s the Chairman of GKO conglomerate, called on his opponents to rise up to the challenge thrown at them by disclosing their sources of wealth.

The event put together by the Urhobo Christian Ministers Association International (UCMAI), an annual convention, was organized by Bishop Dr Jerry Gbakara and attended by high-ranking Urhobo political class and church leaders.

ALSO READ: Niger Delta ex-militants endorse Peter Obi for President, says he’s symbol of new Nigeria

Governorship candidates of the APC, Omo-Agege and PDP, Oborevwori were all represented at the event.

Gbagi, who stole the show when he mounted the podium to address the congregation on his developmental plans for the State, if elected, lamented the backwardness the state has suffered in the last seven and half years.

The philanthropist bemoaned the inability of the Urhobo nation to defend the truth, adding that “The only one man I respect, who is a genuine person recognized by Nigeria and the world, who is the richest Nigerian and Africa is Michael Ibru.”





According to him, “I don’t know any other Urhobo man who is richer than myself other than Michael Ibru. We are not talking about stolen wealth, we are talking about wealth that is traceable.

“I challenge any contestant and any Deltan because if you deceive yourself, deceit will be your portion.

“lf the governorship candidates we have today are over 50 years, if you have not been able to do anything tangible for yourself and your people with your personal wealth, you’re waiting to get into government, you’re waiting to use government money to fix issues, you’re a liar, if you have it, show us,” he challenged.

Meanwhile, Rt. Revd. Blessing Erifeta, who led the congregation to pray for the coming electoral process, declared that the 2023 general elections will not be business as usual as Nigerians have suffered enough due to bad governance.