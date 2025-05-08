Tinubu lauds troops for securing key highway project

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is happy with the Nigerian Army for their efforts in providing security along the Illela–Sokoto–Badagry Super highway project.

This was even as he praised their dedication to safeguarding personnel and equipment at the construction

This was contained in a statement issued by the PA to the minister on Media and Publicity, Mati Ali on Thursday.

The Minister of Defence, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, disclosed this while addressing troops of the Forward Operations Base Laager, responsible for safeguarding the road construction site in Kebbi State, during his one-day operational visit to assess military operations in the state today, Thursday, 8th May 2025.

The Minister noted that the road project is a key component of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at boosting economic activities and improving transportation across the country.

He described the project as a game-changer for travelers, especially those commuting between Sokoto and Lagos, and emphasised its potential to generate numerous jobs and economic opportunities.

“You know how important this road is, and you know how critical this mission is. That is why the President asked me to come here—to see you and to personally appreciate the great work you are doing.”