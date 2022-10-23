Tinubu has no record of keeping promises, PDP tells Nigerians

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has told the people of Kano State to disregard the fluke promises made to them by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Tinubu and the APC are not known to keep their words.

The Atiku Campaign however said its candidate, Atiku Abubakar and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, are promise-keepers who had always and will continue to fulfil all the promises they have made to Nigerians.

Dismissing Tinubu’s assertion of giving Nigerians 100 per cent of his time, Atiku Campaign pointed out that Asiwaju Tinubu has proven to be unreliable and unavailable for governance as he has been spending his optimal time out of the country for undisclosed reasons.

The party however said its presidential candidate is a full-time personality both in words and actions as he has demonstrated in and out of office.

A statement signed by the spokesperson, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, reminded the people of Kano State to remember all the fake promises made by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015 and 2019 and where its presidential candidate for the 2023 election is the national leader. Ologbondiyan said the promise of bringing the naira to par with the United States dollar, building refineries and giving loans to students and giving the aged some payment has not been fulfilled by the APC for more than seven years after.

“The people of Kano have not forgotten all the fake promises made to Nigerians by the APC, where Asiwaju is National Leader, including bringing the naira to the same value as the US dollar, building one refinery each for the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration; giving loans to undergraduate students and paying N5000 to aged men and women. Almost eight years down the tenure, not the littlest of these promises has been fulfilled.

The Atiku Campaign said it is heart-rending that Tinubu can return to Kano to release another set of fake promises whereas his campaign covenant of 2015 and 2019 are like water poured into a basket.

“We are not surprised that Tinubu is only making token promises without detailing how they will be achieved. He wants to boost agriculture and link international markets with commodities without addressing the troubling issue of insecurity, which is primal on Atiku Abubakar’s list. Tinubu has failed to provide solutions to rising costs and the exponential inflation that the APC that he leads has caused our nation.

“Nigerians must be cautious of beguilers and rent-seekers who are now showboating as managerial experts. The question that Tinubu needs to answer is, why did he not make his sweet-coated solutions to our national challenges to President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years?

“Is Tinubu saying he deliberately railroad President Buhari to failure for his personal interest?” the statement asked.

