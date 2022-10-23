Flood claims Bayelsa footballer after saving 5 people

Flood has claimed the life of 31 years old Bayelsa footballer Earnest Peremobowei after he succeeded in rescuing the lives of five people at Yenebelebiri community in Yenagoa local government area.

His corpse was found floating along the creek after two days after the incident.

The remains of the deceased has since been deposited in the Federal Medical Centre Morgue, Yenagoa.

He was said to be on his way to the Yenebelebiri community in the company of five other persons when their boat capsized after running into the Yenagoa Jetty Barge and losing control.

Brother to the deceased, Ernest Komboye, who confirmed the incident, said the brother died of exhaustion after saving five occupants of the boat.

He said they were trying to cross over to the Yenebelebiri community to check the level of devastation to their houses and farmlands when the sad incident occurred.

The late footballer was the joint top scorer at this year’s Bayelsa Governor Football Tournament, otherwise known as the Prosperity Cup, where he scored nine goals during the competition for the Ibebelebiri community.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Prosperity Cup, through its Director General, Mr Ono Akpe, have commiserated with the family of the deceased, describing it as a sad tale for the football community in Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole.

Mr Akpe who recounted the skills and passion of the late footballer who also played for Dreams Academy at the last State FA Cup finals said the state has lost one of its brightest future stars to the devastating flood.

The Director General commiserated with the family of Ernest, his teammates and officials of Dreams Academy, as well as the entire football community in the state, as he prayed that God should grant the immediate family, the fortitude to bear the loss describing him as a hero.

“This is really sad for me. Ernest was a very good player. We saw his exploits at the last Prosperity Cup where he scored nine goals. Even at the finals of the FA Cup against Bayelsa United, he scored a beautiful goal. He is one player we wished realised his dream of playing for bigger teams. His exploits and bravery are exemplary. The fact that he saved five persons before succumbing to the raging torrents is indeed quite unfortunate.

“On behalf of the organizers, I sympathize with the family, his teammates, the football community, the Sports Ministry, the State Government, and all those who knew him in any way. He was indeed a hero”

“I pray God to bless his gentle soul, and also give the family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Mr Akpe, however, commended the state government led by Senator Douye Diri, for his proactive steps in reaching out to victims affected by the ravaging flood, and doing everything humanly possible to mitigate the effect of the flood on the people.





He called on the Federal Government, international agencies, organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the state saying the effects of the devastating flood are more than any state can handle single-handedly.

Ernest Peremobowei is survived by a wife, three children and his parents.

