President Bola Tinubu has extended his sincere condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of Malawi over the passing of Vice President Saulos Chilima and other officials in a plane crash.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the deceased over this deeply distressing incident, which occurred on a mournful Monday, June 10, 2024.

He assured the Malawian nation of Nigeria’s support during this time of mourning and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has congratulated Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, on the special occasion of his birthday.

The President celebrated the eminent jurist, who served the nation in many capacities, including as Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute.

Tinubu extolled the courage, wisdom, and fine thread of brilliance that ran through the illustrious legal career of the elder statesman.

He commended Justice Uwais for his service to the nation, acknowledging his role in shaping the foundations of Nigeria’s judiciary.

The President prayed for many more years in good health for the elder statesman and his family.