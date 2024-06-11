President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks against citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.
A statement issued on Tuesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said that while describing the latest attacks as grisly and sinister, the President emphasized that more will be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.
ALSO READ: Court jails woman for currency racketeering
He directed security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.
President Tinubu condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Katsina State, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!